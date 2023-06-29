Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 1,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sale, Electricity Transmission and Distribution, Other Energy Services, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power.

Featured Stories

