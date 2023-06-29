Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $32.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2,433.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

