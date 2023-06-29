Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 49,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

