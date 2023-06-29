Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 27,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.