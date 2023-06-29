Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

