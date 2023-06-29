Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 83,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

