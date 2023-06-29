Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
KNCRF remained flat at $40.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.
About Konecranes
