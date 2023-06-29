Komodo Price Down 3% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $609,457.23 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

