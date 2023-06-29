KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $167,385.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,429.02 or 1.00015542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01259061 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $140,319.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.