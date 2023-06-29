Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

