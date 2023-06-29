Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

