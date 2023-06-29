Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

