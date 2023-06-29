Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 91 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

