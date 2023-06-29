Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

