Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,638,393 shares of company stock valued at $189,467,712 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

