Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $654.29.
Separately, HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Kering Price Performance
Kering stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.
Kering Increases Dividend
About Kering
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.
