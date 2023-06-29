Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Kering Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

