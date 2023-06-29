Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Kering Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.
Kering Company Profile
