Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 192 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

