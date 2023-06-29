Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 3.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

