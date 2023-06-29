Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.82. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,008 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

