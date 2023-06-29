Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $572.92 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $572.92 million and approximately $32.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 598,651,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,723,705 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

