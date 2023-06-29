Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 581.9% in June

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 581.9% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

Shares of KXIN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 507,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,161. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

