JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Neutral

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

