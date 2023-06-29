JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 652,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 844,706 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

JFrog Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,520,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,405 shares of company stock worth $32,540,522. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 1,108.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 728.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

