JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

JFrog Trading Up 2.4 %

JFrog stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,405 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,522. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

