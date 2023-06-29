JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.65.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,929 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.