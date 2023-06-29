JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,929 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

