Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.8547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

