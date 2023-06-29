Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Featured Stories
