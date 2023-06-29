Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

