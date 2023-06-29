Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance
Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.
