James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.80

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Latham Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,202.50 ($15.29) on Thursday. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,061.20 ($13.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of £242.54 million and a PE ratio of 638.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,253.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.