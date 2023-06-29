iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Lifted by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 6.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after buying an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,388,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYK stock opened at $198.47 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.42.

About iShares US Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

