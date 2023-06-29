iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 95,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

