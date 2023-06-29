iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

