iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW opened at $69.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

