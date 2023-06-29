iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,649 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 571,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,795. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

