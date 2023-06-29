iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. 571,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,795. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

