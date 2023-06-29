iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

IWS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,586. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

