iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,347 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,028,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 156,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,428. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

