iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.58. 1,545,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,886. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.