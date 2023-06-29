iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 13.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $178,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $132.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

