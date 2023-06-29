iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,012 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $132.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

