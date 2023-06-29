iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10,421.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $303,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

QUAL opened at $132.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

