iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MTUM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 268,498 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

