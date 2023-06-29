iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 489,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 107,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

