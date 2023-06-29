iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Boosted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $94.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

