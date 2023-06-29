iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

