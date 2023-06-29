iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

