iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.
About iShares Global REIT ETF
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global REIT ETF
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.