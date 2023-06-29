iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Members Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Members Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,046 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $174,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

