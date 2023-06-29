iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

