iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $259.14. 352,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

